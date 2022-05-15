CM vows to provide free healthcare facilities to every citizen of Punjab

Will announce special relief package soon to subsidize essential edibles

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz visited Aziz Bhatti Teaching Hospital soon after reaching Gujrat. CM visited various wards, inquired after the patients and asked about their well being. Hamza Shahbaz asked from the patients about the availability of medical facilities and provision of medicines. He asked about the disease of an elderly woman from her daughter during his visit to the surgical ward. He sat on the bench in the ward and issued directions to the administration about the treatment of the female patient. Hamza Shahbaz gave assurance to the daughter of an elderly woman and said that no stone should be unturned with regard to the treatment of her mother. CM also visited Neuro Surgery Ward and Rasheeda Shafi Trauma Centre.

He acquired the information relating to the treatment of a young patient Rabia Abbas from the doctor and directed to arrange telephonic talk with Rabia Abbas after her operation. CM also went individually to every patient and inquired after them. He also checked the injections available in the emergency pharmacy and directed to make functional MRI and other essential machinery in the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital. CM also directed to fully functionalize Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology.

He also directed to ensure provision of medicines to the patients and after witnessing a crack in the walls of a ward directed Secretary Health to immediately get it repaired from C&W Department. CM directed to provide quality medicines to every patient coming for treatment in the hospital. CM emphasised that he is making all out endeavours that the common man be provided best treatment facilities in the hospitals. He disclosed that provision of free medicines has been started in the hospitals adding that provision of free and best treatment facility is the due right of every citizen of Punjab. CM vowed that we would provide quality treatment facilities to the common man in the hospitals. Qamar Zaman Kaira, Abid Raza, Secretary Health, Imran Goraya, Commissioner Gujranwala and concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz will soon announce a special relief package for the masses and directed to provide real relief to the common man by subsidizing the prices of flour, ghee and sugar through the Chief Minister Relief Package by giving it a final shape in coming days. Hamza Shahbaz stated that price-hike has made the life of a common miserable adding regretfully that Imran Niazi only gave false promises to the masses. Hamza Shahbaz remarked that he is endeavouring to resolve the problems of price-hike in order bring relief to the common man.

He urged the officers to take practical steps for the eradication of inflation and disclosed that he would himself visit districts and would check the prices of edibles. He maintained that we have no other priority except to give relief and serve the masses. CM exhorted the officers to play their vigorous role to reduce price-hike for the sake of getting the blessings of Allah Almighty. He disclosed that this relief package is a small effort to make the humanity of Allah Almighty happy. CM chaired a high level meeting at CMO in which the broad contours of the special package to be given to the masses came under review.

The proposal to set up more than one thousand fair price shops across Punjab came under review. Member Punjab Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan, Sardar Owais Leghari, Nadeem Kamran, Ch. Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yasin, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Zeeshan Rafique, ticket holder Hafiz Muhammad Nauman, PML-N leader Atta Tarar, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police and concerned officials attended the meeting.