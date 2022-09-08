CM vows to pay attention on education dept

Meets Vice Chairman OPC Punjab Makhdoom Tariq, Sania Nishtar

September 8: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that Allah Almighty gave him the honor of establishing the literacy department in Punjab 20 years ago.

In his message issued on Thursday, the CM regretted that an important department like it was neglected in the past but now, the government will pay full attention to it.

The Punjab Education Sector Reforms Program of my earlier period was appreciated at every national and international forum, he maintained and pointed out that his government had also started free books and scholarships for girls.

The CM asserted that all possible steps will be taken to impart quality education to out-of-school children and necessary resources will be utilized to equip the neglected sections of society with education and skills. Today, we reiterate our commitment to teaching everyone, the CM concluded.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Makhdoom Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at the Chief Minister’s Office.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi expressed good wishes for Makhdoom Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan and directed resolving the problems of Pakistanis living abroad on a priority basis. The CM said that Pakistanis living abroad are our valuable assets.

Imran Khan’s government gave the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis but, unfortunately, the incumbent federal government took away the right to vote from overseas Pakistanis and by withdrawing the right to vote, overseas Pakistanis were deprived of their legitimate right, he regretted.

The CM said that the Punjab government is determined to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and services of overseas Pakistanis cannot be forgotten for the strengthening of the national economy.

The Punjab government will ensure the protection of the rights of overseas Pakistanis at all costs, he further said. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

Furthermore, Punjab Ehsaas Program Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister’s Office. In the meeting, it was decided to expand the scope of the Ehsaas Program in Punjab.

Approving the increase in the monthly subsidy per family under the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program, the CM noted that under the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program, deserving families will be able to buy flour, ghee and pulses at 40% cheaper from the market. He ordered the early launch of the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program.

While approving the doubling of the per capita amount of food for children, girls and elderly living in welfare institutions managed by the social welfare department the CM said that in order to improve the quality and quantity of food items in welfare institutions, he has increased the per capita amount of food for the residents and, by increasing the per capita amount of food, such people will get quality and abundant food.

Ehsaas Bill will be presented in the Punjab Assembly soon, he added. It was decided to introduce welfare projects to raise the standard of living of the people of the flood-affected areas. Scholarships will also be given to pregnant women to prevent stinting.