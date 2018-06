CM vows holding election in transparent manner

Quetta

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Alauddin Marri chaired a high-level meeting here at Secretariat Office to ensure upcoming general election held in a transparent manner. Shortage of water in Gwadar was also discussed in details and many important decisions were made in the meeting. Chief Secretary Balochistan, Dr Akhtar Nazeer gave a briefing on various issues including election arrangements, registered voters, polling stations, DRO, ROR and AR deployment and other election programmes.—APP