CM visits under-construction hostel for MPAs

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at the Assembly Chambers here Friday and visited the under-construction hostel for Assembly members and the mosque.

Briefing the Chief Minister in this regard, Ch Parvez Elahi said, “During my tenure we had allocated one month salary for construction of the mosque.”

The Chief Minister assured the Speaker that he would just issue the order for construction of new hostel for the Assembly members whereas the government would provide the funds required for the construction of the mosque and funds will also be allocated in the budget for Punjab Assembly building as well.

Ch Parvez Elahi said: “Our all projects became victim of prejudice of Shehbaz Sharif, we will complete all projects put on hold soon Insha-Allah.”

He said the previous government had taken the interest then new building of the Assembly would have been completed 8 years ago, those raising slogan of give respect to vote did not honour the Assembly members also.

Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi said in the present House, there is no adequate space for seating of the Assembly members according to their number and action will be taken against those responsible for delay in the construction.

He said that only 248 members can sit in the House whereas the total strength of the members is 371. He said that we want that budget for next financial year should be presented in the new building.

The Speaker directed the agencies responsible for the construction that the work should be completed without any delay, decoration of the building should be ideal and fool proof security in it should also be kept in view.

The meeting was attended by Senior Secretary Assembly Rai Mumtaz Babar, acting Secretary Inayatullah Lak, Special Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Mian Ibrar Ahmad, Member Planning and Development Board Dr Muhammad Abid Bodla, Principal National College of Arts (NCA) Professor Dr Murtaza Jaffery, Vice-President NESPAK Muhammad Ibrar A. Khan and also be officers of other concerned departments.