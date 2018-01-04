CM visits residence of late Nadeem Awan

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of late Malik Nadeem Awan, Chairman Union Council of Pakistan Muslim League-N, at Awan Market Ferozpur Road.

The chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Malik Nadeem Awan with his family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He also paid tributes to socio-political services of late Malik Nadeem Awan and said that he was senior worker of the party and his services for the area will not be forgotten. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Secretary Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Muhammad Saqib.

In his condolence message, he has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace.