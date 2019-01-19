CM visits Mianwali, announces to make Daud Khel tehsil

Promises two rescue 1122 centres, upgrading Sargodha varsity campus to university

Our Correspondent

Mianwali

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced giving status of tehsil to Daud Khel, the setting up of two Rescue 1122 centres in Mianwali, and upgrading campus of the Sargodha University to university. After reaching Mianwali for a daylong visit he went to the Police Lines, laid a wreath at the memorial of martyrs and offered fateha. A smartly dressed contingent of Punjab Police presented a guard of honour to the chief minister. Speaking on the occasion he paid glowing tributes to police martyrs.

The Chief Minister, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and Sibtain Khan planted samplings at the police lines. Provincial Minister Mohsin Leghari, MNA Amjad Khan, the chief secretary, IGP and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. Later presiding over a high level meeting at the Beeram Hall he announced several projects for Mianwali. The commissioner Sargodha gave a briefing on the development projects. Addressing the meeting, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar said Mianwali will be made a model district according to all aspects because the PTI has focused the resources on the less developed areas.

A modern system of the transport will be introduced in the city. A super embankment will be made across the Sher Shah Suri Road to control erosion caused by River Indus. Aspects are being reviewed to construct a small dam in Mianwali and funds are being provided to solidify KasUmer canal. The chief minister directed the administration to resolve the problems of Cadet College Isakhel on the priority.

The Chief Minister also issued directions for the early completion of water supply schemes, Sohwa-Chakwal-Talagang-Minawali road, Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road and making Sargodha road a two-way road. He also directed that the inquiry of Sangial Road be completed at the earliest and report submitted in 12 days.

The Chief Minister said the matters regarding the cadet college should be resolved on priority and the zones should be decided for the best utilization of the land retrieved from the qabza mafia and further proposals should also be presented. He said approved vacancies of hospitals and basic health centres should be filled immediately. He said medical officers should be recruited on priority and local hiring should be given preference. He said the increase in the allowance of doctors will be implemented from July 1. Taking notice of non-provision of salaries to employees of the Public Health Department, he directed that their matter should be resolved on priority.

He directed the secretary mines and mineral to visit the oil and gas areas, and give recommendations to improve living of the local population. He also sought a report from the secretary school education and the secretary higher education on the missing facilities in girl schools and colleges of Mianwali. He directed the chief secretary to accord status of tehsil to DaudKhel. The meeting was attended by Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial minister Raja Basharat, Sibtain Khan, Mohsin Leghari, MNA Amjan Ali Khan, parliamentarians, chief secretary, IGP, chairman Planning and Development, and other concerning officers. Later presiding over another meeting to review law and order in Sargodha, the chief minister directed to launch a special campaign to arrest absconders. He said another campaign should also be launched against those who own illegal weapons. Protecting life and property of the people is our priority.

Answering questions of the media at the police lines, the chief minister said Mianwali will made a model district as Mianwali is the city his Quaid and it is also his own city. The recommendations of elected representatives will be fulfilled. Special measures will be taken to overcome shortage of staff in the hilly areas of Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan. He said Mianwali hospital will be provided MRI machine. Shortage of medicines will be resolved. Health and education of projects of Mianwali will be transparent and he will personally monitor development schemes in Mianwali. To another question, he said a proposal is being reviewed to set up medical college in Mianwali.

