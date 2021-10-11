CM urges timely completion of priority project

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the timely completion of the High Priority Projects of provincial government as his top priority and said that his government is very much serious about the completion of those projects within next couple of years.

He made it clear to all the concerned quarters that there shall be no compromise on the timely completion of those public welfare projects stating that disciplinary action will be initiated against those responsible for any kind of delay in the completion those projects.

The CM decided to chair a review meeting on monthly basis to review progress on the high priority projects and directed the administrative secretaries to attend those meeting in person to apprise him of the progress on their respective projects.

He was chairing a meeting held here on Monday to review progress on the High Priority Projects of the provincial government.

Besides, Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah and Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of the concerned department and other high ups attended the meeting.