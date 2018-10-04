CM urges realistic strategy for 100-day plan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed for realistic strategy to put on ground the recommendations for the 100-day plan in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting here on the 100-day plan set for different departments and sectors under the vision of PTI to set the direction of the governance in the province, said a handout.

He further directed for reforms in the civil services by the task force, adding that check and balance was necessary for good governance and the public servants should have the requisite training required to meet the modern age challenges.

This province needed trained and able work force, he said, adding that the police along with the provincial ministers and masharan of the areas should conduct open kutchehries in different parts of the province in order to resolve the people’s problems on the spot.

The independence of police and their interaction with the public for the resolution of their problems would win back the public trust for them. He directed to move with a focus approach on the primary and healthcare institutions and decided to extend the Sehat Insaf Cards to the poor in the province. The meeting formed a task force to plan the real empowerment of women.

Mahmood Khan directed the TEVTA for a comprehensive training plan for the youth in the wake of CPEC as this province would need trained work force for industrial and commercial purposes and therefore directed the TEVTA to convert its training centres into production centres.

The chief minister asked for realistic recommendations for the provision of employment to the trained work force, improvement of higher education to be compatible with the future needs and that too of international standard.

Mahmood Khan also called for a comprehensive plan for improved examination system, attracting the out-of-the-school-kids to the schooling system and more importantly mainstreaming the religious seminaries in the province.

Provincial ministers, ACS, administrative secretaries, head of SSU and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister also agreed to the finalisation of traffic warden system in Peshawar, Swat and Abbottabad and its extension to Mardan. He directed to remove the irritants in the safe city projects and ordered to strengthen the dispute resolution council under the local government system.

