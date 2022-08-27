CM urges people to donate in Flood Relief Fund

Punjab government on Friday established a Chief Minister Flood relief fund to assist in the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people of the province.

CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Ellahi met with PTI leaders Asad Umer, Shafqat Mehmood, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid, Mohsin Laghari and Andleeb Abbas and discussed the flood situation in the southern regions of the province.

The CM announced to the establishment of a flood relief fund and urged philanthropists and financially affluent people to come forward and donate to affected people of the province.

The people have been asked to donate at the Bank of Punjab Account No: 6010159451200028.

The CM told that Tonsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur have been most affected by the floods. People have become homeless and suffered damage to property and crops, the CM told. The CM had imposed an emergency and declared the district calamity hit after his visit to the areas.