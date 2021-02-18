CM to set up school for mountaineers on name of Sadpara

Our Correspondent Gilgit

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid on Thursday said that a school for training of the mountaineers would be established in the village of Ali Sadpara, who lost his life during an expedition mission to K-2.

In an interview, he said all necessary support would be provided to the family of Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who found missing during a mission of climbing the highest mountain of K-2.

Ali Sadpara earned name for Pakistan, and we have shocked and grieved over the lose of a great mountaineer. Sadpara had got success in climbing eight highest mountains of the world, the CM stated. Meanwhile, a social activist and singer Abrar ul Haq, said dream of Ali Sadpara for construction of a school for mountaineers would be fulfilled soon.