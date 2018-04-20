CM to inaugurate 15th My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony Exhibition today

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate the 15th sequel of My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony Exhibition of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Friday (Today), April 20, 2018 at Karachi Expo Center in which local and foreign exhibitors will be showcasing their products and services in front of around 1 million visitors.

The three-day long exhibition, which will conclude on April 22nd, 2018 (Sunday), will provide a perfect platform for Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer meetings, besides providing expanded recreational facilities to Karachiites who densely participate in this glittering event every year.

Highlighting the journey of My Karachi Exhibition, President KCCI Muffasar Atta Malik recalled that Chairman Businessmen Group & Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, during the year 2004 as President KCCI, felt there was a need to clarify the negative perception about Karachi, which mainly emerged due to negative projection by the media, particularly the western media. Hence, KCCI initiated My Karachi Exhibition in 2004 which is regularly being staged every year without any break and this mega event has become an icon of success for Karachi Chamber, he added.

President KCCI said that My Karachi Exhibition keeps on improving every year thanks to the untiring efforts made by all Former Presidents of the Chamber from time to time who strived really hard to further expand this exhibition. Consequently, this exhibition has become one of the biggest event of the city and has enhanced from just three halls in 2004 to all six halls of the Expo Center.

KCCI has been regularly organizing this exhibition without any commercial objective but with a vision to promote the positive image of Karachi and the tag line of ‘Made in Pakistan’ worldwide, he added.

Muffasar Malik also appreciated the support extended by Sindh Government, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Law Enforcing Agencies for making this event successful. He was of the view that despite numerous problems confronting the economy, the business community remains steadfast to face the challenges and remove obstacles impeding the pace of commercial and industrial activities.

At 15th My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony Exhibition, domestic as well as foreign businesses will once again be participating with a view to synchronize their trades. “Thailand, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Romania and Ukraine are participating in this year’s event whereas Thailand and Indonesia will be establishing special pavilions”, he added.

He was confident that 15th My Karachi exhibition will provide an excellent chance to explore true trade potential of Karachi in particular and Pakistan in general, which is home to natural beauty, traditions and cultural heritages.

“We have designed fifteenth sequel of “My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony” exhibition to expose the great potential of regional trade. We have doubled the capacity of Food Court and Kids Playing areas where many new recreational facilities will be provided to visiting families”, he added.

President KCCI, while welcoming the support extended by Government of Sindh and TDAP, hoped that this year’s exhibition also succeeds in achieving the desired objectives.

Highlighting various arrangements and recreational facilities to be offered at My Karachi Exhibition, Chairman Special Committee for My Karachi Exhibition, Muhammad Idrees stated that more than 300 stalls showcasing Pakistani products and services have been established at this year’s exhibition which will be spread over all six halls of the Expo Center.

All out efforts have been made to attract maximum number of visitors and foreign exhibitors at this event with a view to promote the positive image of Karachi which is the economic and financial hub of the country, he added.