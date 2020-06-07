CM to cut down undue expenditures in next budget

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that we are facing extraordinary circumstances in view of coronavirus pandemic. He stated that in the wake of prevailing situation, priorities will be focused in the next fiscal year budget.

The CM was presiding over a meeting regarding budget 2020-2021 at his office on Sunday. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary, Law secretary, Finance secretary and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

He said during the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, Health Department and social sector will be given complete attention and unnecessary expenditures will further be curtailed at every level.

Usman Buzdar disclosed that by adhering to strict financial discipline policy, we will focus on the welfare and progress of the common man.

The CM directed to formulate comprehensive programme in order to provide relief to the masses in the next budget and added that we will not put burden on the weak segments of the society despite facing adverse financial conditions. He stressed that solid and concrete steps will be undertaken to provide facilities to the common man. He disclosed that coming 2020-21 fiscal year budget and Annual Development Programme will be based on factual statistics.

Usman Buzdar also directed to focus on adopting austerity and, saving policies along with ensuring financial discipline in the budget.

The CM has directed to ensure complete implementation on the government instructions being issued relating to coronavirus and further added that government has issued SOPs for safeguarding lives of the citizens.

He emphasized that it is responsibility of the citizens to act upon the SOPs in letter and spirit.

Usman Buzdar stated that implementation on the SOPs will be ensured through administrative steps and no one will be allowed for committing their violation. He asserted that strict action will be taken according to law on violation of SOPs.

He underscored that lending cooperation by the masses is inevitable in order to cope up with corona challenge and we all have to give ample proof of being a responsible citizen.

He stressed that we will have to learn to live with coronavirus by adhering to precautions as citizens can protect themselves and lives of their dear ones by adopting precautionary measures.

He urged that by changing our social lifestyle and conduct we can prevent ourselves from coronavirus. The CM maintained that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we are effectively combating coronavirus, locust onslaught and other challenges.

He directed concerned and other departments to ensure implementation on the steps being undertaken and guidelines issued by the government at every cost. He warned that there is no scope of showing any negligence with regard to ensuring implementation on government steps. Saving oneself and others from coronavirus is only possible by fully implementing government instructions, concluded Usman Buzdar.

Provincial Adviser for Economic Affairs & Planning Dr Salman Shah called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office in which matters pertaining to the steps being taken for strengthening economy of the province along with improving performance of the departments came under discussion.

The CM said that economy is facing severe strain in view of corona pandemic and weak segments have been adversely affected.

He emphasized that extraordinary steps will have to be taken in order to augment and streamline the economy during the prevailing unusual situation.

Usman Buzdar disclosed that in the wake of coronavirus an effective strategy to promote development, business and investment has been chalked out as it is need of the hour to ascertain new priorities due to corona pandemic.