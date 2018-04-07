CM Talent Hunt Craft competition on April 14

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Arts Council(RAC) will organize Chief Minister Talent Hunt Craft Competition on April 14 to promote and patronize local artisans of Rawalpindi division.

According to a press release issued here,the registration of the aspirants would be continued till

April 11. The age for participation will be 45 years to accommodate maximum artisans and students from schools, colleges and universities will also be eligible for participation.

The artisans from district Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlum and Chakwal will participate and will win cash prizes and certificates. The winners will also participate in all Punjab Craft competition in Lahore.—APP