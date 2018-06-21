CM takes steps to ensure fair elections in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Retired Dost Muhammad Khan has ordered the establishment of a complaint and response centre and alternative security plan for the upcoming general elections in the province. He also ordered to make up the missing facilities, ensure strict surveillance, deployment of police personnel on sensitive points supported by CCT cameras and consolidate all resources for the peaceful, transparent and free and fair elections in the province.

He was addressing a high level meeting to review the level of preparedness and the security arrangements for the general elections 2018 at CM Secretariat Peshawar. Chief Secretary Kamran Naveed, IGP Muhammad Tahir, IG FC Liaqat Ali, Secretary local government Jamaluddin Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and Deputy Inspector General Police Muhammad Ali Babakhel attended.

The meeting was briefed by IGP, Secretary local government, Home department and other relevant quarters about the preparation for the general elections. They also briefed the meeting about the steps taken for the proposed deployment of Police personnel, the sensitization of elections conducting staff, coordination with other departments for necessary steps required on their part, the code of conduct for the public gathering, rallies etc and the necessary requirements required for the peaceful and transparent conduction of elections.

Addressing the participants of the meeting the Caretaker Chief Minister directed to take care of the all sensitive areas and weaknesses in the overall security and preparation plan for the upcoming elections. He directed for hiring drone cameras to properly monitor the whole elections with particular reference to the polling day, the counting and recounting exercises.

He stressed for strict vigilance by police and ensure constant surveillance of the sensitive points. The preparedness for the elections should be up to the mark, the presence of staff with closely monitored and the uninterrupted electricity should be ensured. Generators should also be arranged, he added.

Justice Retired Dost Muhammad Khan was very much particular about the steps to avert any subversion adding that meetings should be conducted with the political parties sensitizing them about the security related issues and the government steps to deal them with their cooperation. He also agreed to the provision of security to all public gatherings and rallies including the political figures. He also directed for preemptive measures against the violence related events in female polling stations throughout the province. The meeting was told about the combined and coordinated approach by judiciary, administrative and police supported by the intelligence agencies under the definite aim to conduct the elections peacefully and transparent without any influence.

Caretaker Chief Minister said that he had already directed for the relocation of frontier constabulary to support the police in the security related requirements in the province.

The other steps included the provision of vehicles for the election commission duty, provision of ambulances and alternate arrangements to meet any power shutdown during elections. He directed for extra precautionary measures. He also directed to take the media on board for the presentation of actual worldview of events in the elections.

All visits should be subject to clearance and checking during the elections day to polling stations. The home department should have security guidelines so that the situation could not be exploited by anyone. The police need to be more sensitive to the deceptive threats to thwart any subversive activity.

The police should be for the maintenance of peace and should not be party in any untoward incident, he added.Regarding the redeployment of frontier constabulary, Mr. Dost Muhammad Khan assured to talk to the Prime Minister and asked the participants to sit with the expert Ministers of his cabinet for a matured opinion legally understanding the actual role of frontier constabulary. The government, he assured would never compromise on the writ of the government, he added.