CM takes notice of Okara firing incident

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday took notice of a firing incident in Okara in which five persons have been shot dead.

The Punjab Chief Minister has sought a report from the District Police Officer (DPO) Okara on the incident.

Ordering an investigation into the incident, Shehbaz Sharif said a strict action should be taken against those involved in the firing incident.

The Provincial Chief Minister said a case should be registered against those who are involved in the incident and accused should be arrested immediately.

