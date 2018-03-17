CM takes notice of throwing girl child from motorcycle

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident of throwing a girl child from motorcycle in Sialkot and sought a report from the DPO.

He directed to take legal action against the responsible sub-inspector. He said such attitude of police official is intolerable.

The Sialkot police have already arrested sub-inspector Tahir Mehmood of police station Saddar and a case has been registered against him. The sub-inspector has also been suspended from service.