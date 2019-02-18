CM takes notice of swing collapse

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of collapse of swing in the area of Lodhran within jurisdiction of Thana Saddar Kahror Pakka. CM has seek report from Deputy Commissioner and DPO Lodhran and ordered for investigation of this incident. He directed to take strict legal action against those who were responsible of this incident. CM has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious life of a young boy. While commiserating with the bereaved family, he prayed eternal peace for departed soul and patience for lamenting family to bear this loss with fortitude.

