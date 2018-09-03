CM takes notice of illegal tree cutting in Swat

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday took notice of cutting of trees in Saidu Sharif in Swat and directed the Chief Secretary to suspend the district forest officer (DFO) Swat and stop forthwith the felling.

He also ordered an enquiry into the illegal cutting of trees and directed the Swat deputy commissioner to submit the inquiry report within 24 hours, said a handout.

The chief minister deplored that the provincial government had repeatedly issued instructions against the illegal and unscientific cutting of forests as it threatened the environmental degradation, adding that the cutting of trees was an unaffordable act.

He said there was a complete ban on the cutting of trees and he would never allow deforestation.

The chief minister warned that a stern action would be taken against the elements involved in the illegal forests cutting leading to deforestation in the province

