CM takes notice of Hafiz-e-Quran’ murder

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of Haifz-e-Quran student in the area of Kasur and sought a report form Punjab IG. He said that those involved in this incident deserve stern punishment according to law.

He directed that challan, against the accused, should be submitted into the court after completing the legal formalities at the earliest.

He said that those who involved in this heinous act of murdering innocent student deserve no mercy. He said that ensuring justice to the family of Hafiz-e-Quran is his responsibility. He assured them that justice will be provided to them at any cost.

The chief minister expressed sorrow and grief to family of deceased student and said that he equally share their grief. He said I am not able to bring back your blue eye son but I assure you that justice will not only be provided to you but will be seen.

It is worth-mentioning that a police constable tried to rape a teenager identified as Samiur Rehman and upon resistance he was shot dead in Kasur District and people on Twitter are demanding justice for this heinous crime with the trending Justice For Sami Ur Rehman.

The police constable has been identified as Masoom Ali and has been taken into custody by Punjab Police after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him.

According to the FIR registered, Sami was on his way to the mosque for prayer on the first day of Eid when Constable Masoom Ali intercepted the boy and tried to rape him. Upon resisting, Ali shot Rehman in the chest and fled the scene. Sami was later taken to DHQ Hospital in Kasur for treatment before being shifted to Lahore General Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.