CM takes notice of dysfunctional CT Scan machine

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday issued directions to the Health department authorities to immediately repair the dysfunctional CT Scan machine in teaching hospital Dera Ghazi Khan.

He directed to probe into the matter and asked for action against persons responsible for negligence.

“There is no reason to keep the CT Scan machine of a public sector hospital inoperative because patients are suffered due to it,” he added.

He said, the patients be provided with all possible facilities in the hospitals.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp