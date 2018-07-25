CM takes notice of DC’s ominous poll preparation remarks

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan on Tuesday took notice of the ‘irresponsible statement’ of the Peshawar Deputy Commissioner(DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh

Peshawar DC stated that his administration has prepared at least 1,000 coffins in case of emergency on July 25 when the country will cast votes to elect their representatives.

In the video footage that went viral, the deputy commissioner was seen talking about the preparedness of the Peshawar district administration to deal with an emergency during the General Election 2018.

At one point in the video, he says that the administration has prepared a 1,000 coffins for an emergency.

In a notification issued by the CM House Secretariat, the provincial government said government officials were earlier forbidden to give statements on policy matters.

‘The deputy commissioner’s video statement is a distasteful joke to spread fear and panic in voters,’ the notification reads.

