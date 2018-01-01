CM takes notice of Influenza in Multan

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the media report regarding situation of seasonal influenza in Multan and sought a report from provincial health minister and secretary.

He ordered for taking every necessary step and utilising all out resources to control the situation.

The chief minister also ordered for launching a comprehensive awareness campaign for the public to spread word about the treatment and precautionary measures for influenza.

Moreover, Shahbaz Sharif has expressed his profound grief over the loss of precious lives in a road accident near Joharabad (Khushab).

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and sought a report on the accident from the administration.