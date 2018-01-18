CM takes notice of death of student

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident of killing of student due to brawl during a football match in Liaqatabad area.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He has sought a report from DIG Operations and directed that responsible persons should be arrested soon. The chief minister has also assured to provide justice to the bereaved family.

Moreover, CM Shahbaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Syed Khawar Shah, former DG Sports Board Punjab and President of Pakistan Baseball Federation. In his condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest departed soul in eternal peace.