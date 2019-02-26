CM strongly condemns Indian planes incursion in Muzaffarabad Sector

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the incursion of Indian planes in Muzaffarabad Sector. He has paid tributes to PAF Eagles for giving a timely and befitting response to the intruding Indian planes adding that nation is proud of PAF and is standing with brave armed forces. Every child of the country is ready to defend the motherland and nefarious Indian designs will be fully foiled by the nation.

The commitment and passion of Pakistani nation is fully boosted and the aggression of the enemy will be given a befitting reply, he added. He said that enemy cannot dare to put an evil eye on this motherland. The Indian planes have violated the international laws by intruding the line of control. In fact, aggressive Indian designs have become a collective threat for the whole region, he added. The intrusion of Indian air force planes at Muzaffarabad Sector shows their military jingoism and the fact is that Indian government is trying to divert the attention from internal problems through its xenophobia, the Chief Minister concluded.

