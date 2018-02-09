CM slams attack on security forces

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shhbaz Sharif has strongly condemned rocket attack at the vehicle of security forces in North Waziristan.

He has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel and extended heartfelt condolences to the heirs.

The Chief Minister has also prayed for early recovery of the injured. He said that security personnel sacrificing their lives for the beloved motherland are our heroes and the whole nation pays tributes to great sacrifices of these martyrs.

The sacrifices rendered by the security personnel will not be wasted because nation is united in war against terrorism.

He said that terrorists and their facilitators will be defeated with the power of unity.