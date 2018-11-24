CM slams attack on Chinese Consulate

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

He has appreciated the role of law enforcement agencies in thwarting this attack and added that security officials have failed the nefarious designs of the terrorists. He has also paid rich tributes to the bravery of martyred police officials adding that they have set an example by giving their lives.

I pay tributes to their great sacrifices, he added.

Chief Minister has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

