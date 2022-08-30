CM Sindh briefed on breaches at Suprio dam, FP dam

The water level has reached to 120.75 feet in Manchhar Lake, Sindh’s chief minister was briefed on Monday during his visit of the area.

“If the water level in Manchhar Lake will surge to 123 feet, it will become dangerous,” Chief Minister

Syed Murad Ali Shah said. Murad Ali Shah visited Manchhar, the largest natural fresh water lake in Pakistan, which is swelling with water of flash floods in Kachho and flooding in Indus River.

Sindh chief minister was informed about a breach in Suprio Dam near Qaim Jatoi village and four breaches in F.P. Dam at Chakki point during the briefing.

He said it will be dangerous if the water level in Manchhar Lake surges to 123 feet, however hoped that the water level will go down in next eight days in the lake.

“I have to take decisions to save cities from drowning,” Shah said. The chief minister also took an aerial view of Suprio Bund to monitor the flooding situation. —INP