CM Sindh approves public holiday on Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary today (Wednesday)

KARACHI : Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has approved the summary for a province-wide public holiday on December 27, to mark the death anniversary of slain Pakistan Peoples Party Leader Benazir Bhutto.

The summary for the holiday to mark Benazir’s death anniversary was forwarded to the CM by Department of Services General Administration and Coordination of Sindh government.

All offices, autonomous or semi-autonomous, working under the Sindh government will remain closed on December 27 (Wednesday).

Orignally published by INP