CM Sindh Announces to obey SC orders on Rao Anwar

SEHWAN: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Sah Friday said that they would follow the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding former SSP Malir Rao Anwar.

Talking to media at Sehwan, the chief minister said that it is his desire that the factions among MQM should end their issues and once again unite themselves.

“People have given them mandate and they should serve the masses setting aside their differences,” he said.

“PPP leadership has told us that there would be no alliance with any party before elections,” he said adding that those who are blaming others for horse trading are even suspicious of their members activities.

Earlier, the chief minister paid visit to the Shrine of the Lal Shahbaz Qalander on the first death anniversary of those killed in blast at the shrine last year.

Talking to media, the chief minister said that almost all the culprits involved in the attack were killed while two of them are still arrested and going through trial process.

He further said that in order to stop such incidents in future across the province, they are beefing up the security at the shrines across the province.

