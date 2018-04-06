CM Shehbaz’s brilliant way of interacting with the public

Many of us know that the Chief Minister of Punjab Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif loves a close and direct communication with the public, which once again has been approved through CM Punjab’s recent tweet, in which he has asked the masses about a small yet interesting mathematical query. The response as expected is brilliant, and funny replies have been observed in feedback to this tweet. The tweetaries are trying to figure out the right answer. Let’s see, who gets successful in it!

Any mathematical genius here who can give a proof of this claim ? https://t.co/xqUaXJ2bOz — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 5, 2018