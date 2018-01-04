CM Shehbaz inaugurates Safe City Project in Lahore

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated the Safe City Project in Lahore where eight thousand cameras have been installed at 1700 important points.

The Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (IC3) will enhance the security of lives and property of the citizens of Punjab by employing smart technology and equipping Punjab Police with modern surveillance capability.

The project was initiated by Punjab CM in May, 2016 to make the city safe and has been completed at a cost of 14.52 billion rupees. Fibre optic cable is used in the program and video wall comprising 203 scanners has been made in the head office for monitoring.

Furthermore, pictures of criminals and terrorists have been installed in the cameras, and authorities will be immediately alerted when any camera will identify the suspect anywhere. The project will help to improve the security situation in great deal.

Orignally published by NNI