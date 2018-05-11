CM Shehbaz gearing up for another milestone

The Chief Minister of Punjab and the party President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is all set to chair a high-profile Diplomat’s conference, in which Ambassadors of nearly hundred countries will participate.

This conference is considered of huge historic significance as Mian Shehbaz will brief the respected envoys about the vision behind his momentous delivery model, that have brought revolutionary changes in the Punjab province, and overall how his party PML-N have tirelessly worked in the last five years for making Pakistan a prosperous state.

This conference is expected to reinforce the remarkable international image of Mian Shehbaz, which he has achieved through his superb speed of work and extraordinary abilities, and it eventually earned him the amazing title of ‘Shehbaz Speed’ given to him by Zheng Xiaosong, Vice Minister, International Department of Central Committee of Communist Party of China.

Undoubtedly, the CM Punjab is a popular figure all over Pakistan because of his exceptional governance, and willingness to perform in the toughest situations. Now, it is his this interaction, which is aimed at sending a positive message to the international community that Pakistan is a peaceful and secure nation, and how the PML-N government in the last five years have outstandingly worked to transform the dream of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into a reality.