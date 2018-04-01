CM shares Orange Train pictures on Twitter

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has shared worth-seeing pictures of the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) on the social-networking site Twitter on the completion of track and stations of the OLMT.

He shared 18 images of OLMT including areal pictures of the project. The chief minister wrote on Twitter that despite the wastage of 22 precious months, the project is heading towards completion at the fast pace. He said OLMT will be completed soon and the people will soon get cheap and affordable commuting facility of the international level.