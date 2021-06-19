CM seeks report from RPO over girl student’s murder

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of a girl student after rape in Qilla Didar Singh Gujranwala and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

The chief minister directed to initiate legal action against the accused.

Usman Buzdar said that those involved in this heinous act deserve stern punishment. He assured the affected family that justice will be served at any cost. He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

A prize distribution ceremony was held in the honour of those artists who won different competitions under Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2021 at CM’s office here on Saturday.

The Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro, MPA Sadia Sohail, Secretary Information, DGPR Samman Rai, Executive Director Punjab Arts Council, Director Punjab Arts Council and concerned officials, winning artist, their parents and siblings also participated in the ceremony.

The Chief Minister gave away cash prizes and commendatory certificates among the winners. Usman Buzdar also congratulated the artists and praised their work.

The chief minister also appreciated the performance of Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Saman Rai, Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Muhammad Rizwan Sharif and their teams on the successful holding of the Talent Hunt Program.

Usman Buzdar, while addressing the ceremony, said that for the first time comprehensive steps have been taken for the promotion of culture in Punjab.

In the past, the culture department was neglected. The team of the Directorate General Public Relations and Culture Department is working hard and wholeheartedly for promoting the culture of Punjab.

Artists have been encouraged through Talent Hunt Programme and the scope of this project will be extended to the tehsil level, he announced.

Usman Buzdar assured that the government will provide as much as funds to the department needed for the promotion of culture.

Provincial Minister Khayal Ahmad Kastro said that the Talent Hunt Program is the best way to encourage young artists and the Punjab Chief Minister has extended full support for the success of this program at every level.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and by taking practical measures Usman Buzdar has proved that he is a true soldier of PM Imran Khan.

He further maintained that on the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister, the government is bringing culture policy besides collecting the database of artists.

MPA Sadia Sohail said that Chief Minister has always encouraged the artists and through Talent Hunt program new artists get opportunities to showcase their abilities.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar said that about 10,000 young people including women performed in the 7 different categories of the Talent Hunt Program at district and divisional level.

The youth were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation. The Talent Hunt Program was organized by the Punjab Arts Council under the auspices of the Punjab Department of Information and Culture.