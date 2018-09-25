CM seeks reactivation of heat stroke centres

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the concerned authorities to ensure urgent reactivation of heat stroke units at government hospitals in Karachi.

Responding to the latest weather forecast with all chances of steady surge in day time temperatures, already registered 40 degree centigrade with almost no breeze during past two days, he sought immediate measures for timely intervention to possible case of heat stroke.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in its weather updates has warned persistence in the surging heat for another day or two in Karachi.

Citizens in general have been advised to avoid direct exposure to sun light and ensure increased water intake with equal care that light diet, preferably comprising fresh fruits, is consumed to minimize impact of heat.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp