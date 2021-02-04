CM seeks procurement of vaccine in meeting with Chinese diplomat

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a meeting with Chinese Consul General Li Bijianon Thursday discussed procurement of vaccine from China.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah told the Chinese diplomat in meeting that the Sindh government, intends to purchase Sinopharm vaccine from his country.

Mr. Li Bijian assured the CM Murad his wholehearted cooperation in the procurement of the vaccine.“I have to save the people of Sindh from the coronavirus,” the chief minister said.

He also sought the Chinese government support for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.“My country will extend help to Sindh government in the KCR project,” Mr. Li Bijian assured the chief minister.

Chief Minister Murad Shah also lauded China’s work in Thar Mining and Power Project.Some 84,000 coronavirus vaccine vials of China’s Sinopharm landed Tuesday in Karachi via a private jet which are being administered to frontline workers, including doctors, medical staffers, and paramedics in Sindh.

Provincial health minister Azra Pechuhu had earlier confirmed the development and expressed her gratitude to medical and paramedical staff who continued to resist the spread of pandemic.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from Beijing was “practical proof” of the Pak-China friendship.

Speaking at the Nur Khan Airbase during the handing over ceremony, which was also attended by China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Qureshi said China had once again made a practical demonstration of its friendship with Pakistan.