Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday sought advice from newly elected local government (LG) representatives to make Karachi one of the most livable cities in the world. The CM Sindh while talking to the town chairmen and vice chairmen of Karachi Division who were invited over a cup of tea, at the CM House here observed that the major issues of the metropolis were water theft, encroachments, and unauthorized constructions which need early redressal.

The meeting was attended by the Town chairmen and vice chairmen of Jamat-e-Islami, PTI, Independent, and of PPP. Provincial minister Shahla Raza, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Murtaza, PPP leader Najmi Alam, and others also participated in the meeting. Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the town chairmen to explore more avenues to further enhance their revenues and observed.

We have given property tax to the local councils which would be a good source of income for your towns, but you have to generate more revenue from other sources.CM Sindh said that he was going to constitute a Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) to distribute available resources. Speaking on the occasion, CM Sindh said that he had invited them to discuss their issues and seek their advice to make Karachi a beautiful city in the country.

When you had contested local bodies election it was a political process but now you have taken over as chairmen and vice chairman, therefore you have to work for the uplift of your respective towns irrespective of any discrimination, he said. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board was doing a good job to keep the city clean but the towns were bound to get their respective town areas properly cleared.

The CM Sindh said that there was another issue of bogus and ghost employees in local bodies for which his government was taking measures to get rid of them. The Town chairmen have to cooperate with the local; government in their scrutiny, he said. The CM Sindh said that the Mayor and chairmen of the towns must develop teamwork so that all the issues of the city and the people could be resolved with collective efforts and coordination. On the advice of the chairmen, the CM disclosed that he has already approved the appointment of Municipal Magistrates so that violations of municipal laws, including throwing debris, and trash on the roads and streets could be tried as per law.

The CM Sindh at the request of the Town chairmen directed the Secretary of Local Government to take necessary measures to reduce the six months transition time. The chairmen are most active and have the spirit to serve the people of this city, therefore must be strengthened in discharging their functions, he said. On the occasion, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab also spoke and assured the town chairmen that he would work with them as their team members. Earlier, the chief minister went seat to seat to greet the newly elected Town Chairman and Vice-chairman. He took selfies with them and asked them to send him all their issues through a letter so that they could be resolved. The Town chairmen thanked the chief minister for extending his support and inviting them over for a cup of tea to interact and develop a working relationship.