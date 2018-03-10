CM secretariat hold open court to address masses woes

Quetta

On the special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, CM Secretariat held an open court here on Friday.

A number of complainants including students from different areas of the province submitted their applications for resolution of problems to CM Balochistan.

Provincial Minister Haji Ghulam Dastagir Badeni, provincial advisor Zia Ullah Lango and officers of chief ministers secretariat received the applications.

Talking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Ghulam Dastagir Badeni said a large number of people attended the weekly open court and apprised the official authorities about their problems.

Ghulam Dastagir said the government was taking all possible steps for resolution of public issues on priority basis.

He further said on special directives of CM Balochistan open courts were being held across the province now at district level. He said we were elected by people of Balochistan and we represent them, therefore it is our responsibility to sit with them and listen their grievances. He said due to some political engagements CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo could not attend today’s open court. —APP