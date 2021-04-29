CM, Sarwar discuss political, corona situation

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar here on Thursday and discussed political, governmental and other issues including the Coronavirus situation.

The CM and governor agreed to exploit all resources for development and prosperity in the province including South Punjab.

During the meeting held at Governor’s House Lahore, the Chief Minister and Governor Punjab discussed the government measures against Coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s historic package for South Punjab and farmers and various ongoing projects in the province.

They also urged the public to follow the Coronavirus SOPs. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that the steps are being taken by the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for development and prosperity in the country are unprecedented in the past.

He said, the previous governments have been paying lip service for the development of South Punjab but the PTI government has fulfilled its promise of establishing the South Punjab Secretariat.

Providing employment to the youth of South Punjab is also the top priority of the government and uniform development in the province is being ensured in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, he added.

Governor Punjab said that those who do not take Coronavirus seriously are enemies of their lives and the lives of others.

There is no option but to follow SOPs to prevent Coronavirus spike. Every Pakistani has to fulfil his responsibility in the war against Corona.

We pay tribute to the doctors and medical personnel who are battling Coronavirus on the frontline, he added.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that no negligence will be tolerated in the implementation of Corona SOPs. All facilities including oxygen supply are being ensured in the hospitals.

Saving the lives of the public is the top priority of the government. The opposition should refrain from doing politics on Coronavirus, he added.