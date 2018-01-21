CM saddened by Saqi Farooqi’s death

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of renowned poet Saqi Farooqi.

The chief minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He paid glowing tributes to the poet for his literary services.

He said the late poet had distinguished place in art and literature, and his services will be remembered for a long time.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.