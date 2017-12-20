CM reviews steps regarding crushing season, resolution of farmers issues

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A high-level meeting was held with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair to review steps taken by the government regarding crushing season and solution of problems of the farmers, here today.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that interest of the farmers is foremost to him and no one will be allowed to play with the interests of farmers’ community. No excess will be allowed to be made with the farmers, he added. While giving a deadline of tomorrow to three mills failing to start the crushing, the Chief Minister directed the IG Police that legal action be initiated against the management of such mills and added that procurement of sugarcane from the farmers as per its actual weight should be ensured at every cost.

He said that strict action will be initiated on the complaint of under-weight and added that concerned officers will not remain on seats if complaint of under-weight is received because no loss of farmers will be tolerated at any cost. Shehbaz Sharif said that he will personally supervise the crushing season as well as every step taken in this regard. He was told in the briefing that out of 40 sugar mills in the Punjab, 37 mills are engaged in crushing.

Provincial Ministers Sh. Allauddin, Bilal Yasin, Naeem Akhtar Bhaba, spokesman Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), IG Police, secretaries of concerned departments and high officials attended the meeting.