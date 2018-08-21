CM reviews Security, cleanliness arrangements for Eid

Those who will fail to perform will not continue serving in Punjab

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief minister punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at his office here on Tuesday in which overall law and order situation and security arrangements for eid ul adha were reviewed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that rule of law will be ensured at every level and made it clear that anything in violation of law will not be tolerated by him. If I ever direct for any unlawful doing then it should not be abided by, he added.

The golden principles of merit, good governance and rule of law will reign supreme and people will be provided necessary relief by introducing changes in the real sense. He assured that good reputed and hardworking officers will be backed up and best performers will be fully supported by him. Those who will fail to perform will not continue serving in the Punjab and such officers should make a plan about themselves. He said that archaic police system will also be reformed according to the vision of prime minister Imran Khan.

The government expenditures will be minimized by introducing austerity and simplicity in the real sense. Visible improvements will be noticed by everyone and such transformations are meant to altruistically serve the people, he added.

The chief minister disclosed that he will personally visit every division and district to review the performance of public sector departments at the grassroots.

I will only keep the essential security; he added and assured that hard working officers will be given respect and honor.

Mr. Buzdar directed that foolproof arrangements should be ensured to protect the life and property of the people on eid ul adha. Practical steps should be taken to stop the scourge of one wheeling and any lip service would not help anymore. I will provide full support to improve the police system, he said.

He also directed to ensure best arrangements of cleanliness on the occasion of eid ul adha and added that solid waste management companies, provincial administration and other relevant agencies should proactively work in this regard. Best cleanliness arrangements should be made in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province; he said and added that all possible resources should be utilized for this purpose. He said that this year’s sanitation arrangements should be better than previous years and line departments should perform their duties in a coordinated manner. Strict action will be taken if people face any difficulty due to presence of animals’ remains around. Provision of a neat and clean environment to the people, along with availability of necessary facilities, is the responsibility of the government and line departments will have to buckle down to achieve this goal. He reiterated that no compromise will be made on cleanliness arrangements and ban on burning sacrificial animals’ parts in public should be strictly implemented and animals’ waste should be timely disposed of.

The chief minister said that he will personally monitor the arrangements made on eid ul adha for the facilitations of the people and added that no negligence will be tolerated with regard to cleanliness and disposal of animals’ waste. Action will be taken on public complaints with regard to cleanliness, concluded the chief minister.

Additional chief secretary (home) and IG police briefed the meeting about different steps taken for the protection of life and property of the people.

The chief secretary, ACS (home), additional chief secretary, IG police, administrative officers and representatives of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

