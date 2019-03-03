CM reviews arrangements for PSL matches in Lahore

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a meeting here on Saturday to review arrangements for Pakistan Super League-IV, traffic plan and security arrangements in detail. Addressing the meeting, he said that foolproof security arrangements would be made for the matches, which would be held in Lahore. Cricket fans will be provided the best facilities inside and outside the stadium, he said adding that “we will ensure holding of matches in a peaceful and secure environment.” He said that a cultural shows would be arranged along the area from the parking lot to the stadium.

He said that it was a matter of respect for Pakistan that international players are participating in the PSL matches in the country. The CM said that a traffic plan would be implemented strictly so that people did not face and problems during matches. He said commuters would be informed about the alternative routes to save them from any botheration. The meeting also decided to run a bus shuttle service from the parking area to the stadium for the cricket fans. He said that food arrangements would be made for the staff, who would perform duties during the matches. He said that events like PSL would promote soft image of Pakistan and restore activity at stadiums. —APP

