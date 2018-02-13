CM remembers martyrs of Charing Cross blast

LAHORE :Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that martyrdom of DIG Traffic Capt (R) Ahmad Mubeen, SSP Zahid Gondal and other police officers and officials is an irreparable loss for the country and their blood will not go waste.In his message on the first anniversary of martyrs of Charing Cross blast, the CM said that the nation would never forget the sacrifices of such brave and dutiful officers who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.He paid tributes to immortal sacrifices and courage of Capt (R) Ahmad Mubeen, SSP Zahid Gondal and others and said that they gave sacrifices for a greater cause. He said that their sacrifices had brought about peace in the country, and they would be remembered forever.

Orignally published by APP