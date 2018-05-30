CM rejects propaganda against GB Order 2018

Gilgit

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman here Tuesday said all powers granted to Gilgit Baltistan Assembly and Government under GB Order 2018 was also enjoying by all provincial governments, assemblies and termed the propaganda of a handful of elements against the order was totally baseless.

Addressing a press-conference here along with Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad and Provincial Ministers, the CM said the Prime Minister has formally announced the GB Order 2018 and later was dully signed by President of Pakistan and would be soon published at Gazette of Pakistan. He clarified legal framework order (LFO) 1994 and Governance Order 2009 was not completely abolished. The CM said GB Order 2018 has been formulated following some amendments in the Governance Order 2009.

Hafeez said Land Revenue Act (LRA) was enforced in all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan since last 40 years and was also included in Governance Order 2009, adding LRA was also maintained in GB Order 2018 without any change what so ever. The CM regretted over opponents’ propaganda against GB Order and declared all such propaganda was baseless and unjustified.

He said a handful elements were making malicious propaganda regarding shifting of powers to the Prime Minister and occupation of peoples’ land after GB order and termed all such propaganda totally unfounded and baseless. The CM said all issues were discussed with each member of the GB assembly including opposition in length before GB order.—APP