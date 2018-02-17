CM Punjab’s approach is the best if Pakistan’s needs economic boost: Dr. Isharat Husain

CM Punjab has become a role model for other provinces: Dr. Isharat Husain

Dr. Isharat Husain today at launch ceremony of his book ‘Governing the Ungovernable’ in Lahore, commended the superb governance style of the current Chief Minster (CM) Punjab Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Honoring CM Punjab’s performance in his book, Dr. Isharat Husain said that Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s achievements in different areas especially in the energy sector deserve huge applause, as he has practically ensured transparency, merit and competency among various projects and government institutions as well.

Dr. Isharat Husain further stated that CM Punjab’s performance in his previous tenure (2008-2013) was also superb, about which he has categorically stated in Chapter 2, page 56 of this book, as how it contributed to PML-N victory in the General Elections of 2013.

“After all, it was the impressive track record of the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif during the 2008-13 period which won the votes for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).”

Dr. Isharat Husain specifically mentioned that if Pakistan wants to move economically ahead, the approach and working style of CM Shehbaz is best in this regard, and we all must collectively support him.