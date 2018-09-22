CM Punjab vows to empower local bodies representatives

LAHORE : The chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar pledged on Saturday that the new local bodies system will fulfil people wishes and will empower the representatives in the real sense of local government.

He made these views while chairing the high-level meeting in Lahore. CM Punjab said that new LG system will play a vital role to redress people issues at their doorsteps and all the performance of LG representatives will be evaluated on regular basis.“The maintaining transparency in new LG system will be the key that will ensure the solution of people problems on grass root level,” he said adding the new system will also end the status quo and prove itself it as a system of people.

