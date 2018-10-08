CM Punjab presides over meeting about budget finalization

LAHORE : Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at his office here on Monday in which proposals regarding eight months budget of the current fiscal year, development program and increase in resources reviewed in detail. The meeting decided to reduce the non-development expenditures of the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that realistic targets will be fixed to increase the resources and people will be given more facilities by ensuring financial discipline in government departments. A culture of austerity, simplicity and savings will be introduced at every level and resources will be provided to arrange basic facilities for the people by decreasing unnecessary expenditures, he said. The common man will not be burdened by the government, he assured.

The chief minister directed that solid steps should be taken to provide necessary relief to the general public in budget and no such steps should be taken which could affect the masses. The culture of change should be visible in our first budget and deprived areas will be given preference in the development programs, he added. Resources will also be allocated for the developed areas. More attention will be given to provide basic necessities of life to the people of the province. Instead of relying on slogans, the budget will depict the practical steps. He said that development and prosperity of southern Punjab is included in the manifesto of PTI and our development program will redress the deprivations of southern Punjab.

Senor Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that revenue will have to be increased along with bringing reasonable decrease in government expenditures. The traditional procedure of increasing the resources will have to be avoided and for that purpose, the departments are needed to work on new and innovative ideas, he said. Provincial minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that first budget of the PTI government will depict realistic figures. On the occasion, the chief minister was also given briefing about the recommendations relating to budget, annual development program and increase in resources.

Senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers including Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mohsin Leghari, Malik Anwar, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Ansar Majeed, Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, chief secretary, chairman P&D, SMBR, secretaries of concerned departments and senior officers attended the meeting.

