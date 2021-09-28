CM Punjab pledges to promote tourism in Pakistan

Staff Reporetr Islamabad

Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday has pledged to unveil positive image of Pakistan by promoting tourism.

In a message on World Tourism Day, the CM said that we are planning strategies to introduce new recreational places in Pakistan.

It is to be mentioned here that World Tourism Day is being observed across the world including Pakistan today with the aim to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic values.

World Tourism Day recognizes the importance of the tourism industry across the globe. The observance of this day is aimed at highlighting the unique role of the tourism sector in preserving cultural and natural heritage all around the world.