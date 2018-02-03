CM Punjab orders inquiry into Burewala rape, murder case

BUREWALA/KARACHI : The body of a 12-year-old boy was found from the fields near PI Link Canal Breach on Burewala’s Multan Road early Saturday morning.

The police said that the child had been murdered after rape, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif ordered an inquiry into the incident. The CM also summoned a report from the DPO on the matter.

CM Shehbaz also assured that victim’s family of complete cooperation in the case investigation.

The boy has been identified as Ali Manzoor, a resident of Azeemabad. His family said that the minor had left his house for tuition two days ago and never returned back home.

The police have arrested the prime suspect in the case with the help of victim’s family. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Earlier in the day, the body of a seven-year-old boy was found from Gujranwala’s Kamoke town.

Authorities speculated that the boy was raped and then murdered. The child was strangulated to death, the authorities added.

Two domestic workers, employed at the victim’s house, have been taken into custody and currently being investigated.

In Karachi, police have arrested the brother of a minor boy who had been raped and murdered in the city. The body of the minor was recovered near Stadium Road on Thursday.

According to the post-mortem report, the minor had been sodomized before being killed. The Civil Hospital medico-legal officer (MLO) Dr Shahid said that the minor had been strangled to death after the sexual assault.

Police said the suspect who is the elder brother of the victim is a drug addict and committed the crime after an argument with the father.

Earlier, a case had been registered at the New Town Police Station and included charges of murder and kidnapping.

Orignally published by INP